Pineville holds off ASH to head to Semifinal round for first time since 1984

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s a party in Pineville that has not been thrown since 1984.

The Pineville Rebels baseball team clinched a spot in Sulphur for the first time in nearly four decades after defeating their rivals ASH in back-to-back elimination games.

Saturday’s game 3 quarterfinal game started off the same for Pineville as it did in game 2 by taking an early lead. The Rebels scored one in the bottom of the first on a wild pitch, and then three runs in the second after perfectly placed bunts were laid down to move runners over.

ASH would finally get on the board after several overthrows allowed Chris Clark to come all the way home after stealing second base.

Trailing 6-1 in the bottom of the 7th inning, ASH’s Drew Tomlin closed the gap on an RBI double to make the score 6-3 bringing the tying run to the plate with just one out. After getting a strikeout, Pineville’s closer Spencer Bordelon got the final batter of the game to fly out to center field to cap off the series win for the Rebels and secure their spot in the state tournament.

The Rebels will face #2 Jesuit in Sulphur on Thursday, May 11 at 2 p.m. from McMurry Park.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.