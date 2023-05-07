Pineville holds off ASH to head to Semifinal round for first time since 1984

Pineville defeats ASH 6-3 in Game 3 to advance to first state tournament since 1984.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s a party in Pineville that has not been thrown since 1984.

The Pineville Rebels baseball team clinched a spot in Sulphur for the first time in nearly four decades after defeating their rivals ASH in back-to-back elimination games.

Saturday’s game 3 quarterfinal game started off the same for Pineville as it did in game 2 by taking an early lead. The Rebels scored one in the bottom of the first on a wild pitch, and then three runs in the second after perfectly placed bunts were laid down to move runners over.

ASH would finally get on the board after several overthrows allowed Chris Clark to come all the way home after stealing second base.

Trailing 6-1 in the bottom of the 7th inning, ASH’s Drew Tomlin closed the gap on an RBI double to make the score 6-3 bringing the tying run to the plate with just one out. After getting a strikeout, Pineville’s closer Spencer Bordelon got the final batter of the game to fly out to center field to cap off the series win for the Rebels and secure their spot in the state tournament.

The Rebels will face #2 Jesuit in Sulphur on Thursday, May 11 at 2 p.m. from McMurry Park.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the Hotel Bentley
Fire at Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria
Larry Calk
RPSO still investigating deadly Pineville shooting on Hwy 107; family releases name of person killed
Louisiana Pine Snake
Louisiana Pine Snakes released into Kisatchie National Forest
Local officials worry after the Jefferson Parish School Board moved to demolish multiple schools
‘It hurts’: Jefferson school board moves six school buildings to demolition list
Sycamore Street
APD investigating shooting believed to have happened on Sycamore Street

Latest News

LCU vs Jarvis Christian
College Baseball: LCU vs Jarvis Christian
College Baseball: LCU vs Jarvis Christian
Pineville's bats come alive in a 9-0 win over ASH to force a Game 3 quarterfinal matchup
Pineville forces winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday after 9-0 win over ASH
High School Baseball: ASH vs Pineville