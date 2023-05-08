Cenla Summer Camps: Keeping kids busy during break

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With the school year ending in a few weeks, the countdown to summer has arrived. We have some ideas for parents on how to keep their children busy during summer break.

From sports and manufacturing camps to summer school, there are plenty of places to let kids develop and grow new skills while making new friends. YWCA offers a 12-week camp for kids ages four to 12. The camp features both indoor and outdoor games, daily swimming lessons, arts and crafts and several field trips throughout the summer. Program director Morgan Wampler said there is no doubt your camper will be tired when you pick them up in the evenings.

“We really pride ourselves on being a fun, positive, inclusive, safe place to bring kids,” said Wampler. “I think one of the coolest things is you have 150 to 200 campers walking through the front doors that first week, and they do not really know each other because they go to different schools. Then they all come together, and they are friends by the end of it.”

While summer camp at the YWCA is a little more laid back, Louisiana Central is offering high school sophomores and juniors a chance to hone their manufacturing skills. For an entire week, students are exposed to manufacturing careers available in Cenla, as well as local educational partners that can prepare them for the careers. Manufacturing Camp begins June 5 and runs through June 9.

“Our goal is to really create some sort of workforce pipeline,” said Javonti Thomas, program coordinator at Louisiana Central. “A place where students can become interested in careers and then the next summer maybe they can learn a little more about that track and then the summer after that, maybe they can have an internship or an apprenticeship. When they graduate, they can actually enter the workforce or go to a local community college to gain some additional education.”

Here is a look at some other programs across the area:

Louisiana Athletic Club Kids Camp

Where: 1135 Expressway Drive, Pineville

Website: louisianaathleticclub.com

Call: (318) 487-1000

When: June 6-10; June 13-17; June 20-24, June 27-July 1; July 11-15; July 18-22; July 25-29

Time: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Cost: $150 per week for members. $175 for non-members. $25 deposit a week per child to reserve a spot.

Ages: 5-12

Summer Camps at Midstate Strong

Where: Midstate Strong, 5517 Prescott Rd., Alexandria

Website: midstatestrong.com

Call: (318) 623-1689 Barbie Summer Camp When: June 26-30 Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Early drop off at 7:30 a.m. Late pick-up 5:30 p.m. Cost: $175. Early bird registration of $150 before May 1. Ages: 4-9. Registration: https://app.jackrabbitclass.com/regevent.asp?xID=5988801&orgid=537733&PortalSession&fbclid=IwAR0NlpbHb6cezWvmdfU7Wh-pG_uXNCldaZTBKmZeYy0iBVAJ1u4cMBIiAs Ninja Camp When: June 19-23 Time: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Super Heroes Unite When: July 10-14 Time: 8:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. For boys ages 4-10 Aloha Summer Camp When: July 24-28 Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.



Arts & Crafts Summer Camp

Where: The Happy Heart Art Studio, 1815 Macarthur Dr., Alexandria

When: June 12-26, June 19-23 and June 26-30

Time: Morning session: 9 a.m.-noon for ages 5-10. Afternoon session: 1-4 p.m. for ages 7-11

Cost: $200 per week. $50 non-refundable sign-up fee to insure spot. Fee will be applied to weekly camp cost.

Registration: des@thehappyheartstudio.com

YWCA Summer Day Camp

Where: 5912 James St., Alexandria

When: May 22-Aug. 11

Time: 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Registration: Now open. Registration fee is $105. March discount of $15.

Weekly tuition: $100 with $5 discount per child.

Call: (318) 442-3397

Website: wcaalexandria.org

T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum Summer Camps

Where: T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum, 1403 3rd St, Alexandria

Ages: 4-12

Cost: $85 for members. $95 for nonmembers.

Time: 9 a.m.-noon

Registration: Open for members. Nonmember registration opens on March 31.

Call: (318) 619-9394

Website:kidtreehouse.org Rainforest Camp When: May 30-June 2 Learn about the rainforest, its ecosystem and inhabitants. Space Camp Explore the moon, stars and planets. When: June 6-9 Dinosaur Camp When: June 20-23 Learn about different kinds of dinosaurs, dig for dinosaur bones and make dinosaur tracks. Summer Fun Camp When: June 27-30 Crafts, games and more at this camp. Art Camp When: July 11-14 Learn about different artists and create your own art. Pirate Camp When: July 25-28 Learn about pirates, their culture, stories and their role in history.



Summer Arts Studio “A Magical Summer of Whimsical Tales”

Where: River Oaks Arts Center, 1330 2nd St, Alexandria

Time: Classes are 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

When: June 5-16. Session 1 “Tall Tales.”

Cost: $285 Art Camp Only or $470 Art Camp plus all day

When: June 19-30. Session 2 “Fairy Tales.”

Cost: $285 Art Camp Only or $470 Art Camp plus all day

When: July 10-14. Session 3 “Legends.”

Cost: $185 Art Camp Only or $275 Art Camp plus all day

When: July 17-28. Session 4 “Fables.”

Cost: $285 Art Camp Only or $470 Art Camp plus all day

Registration: Forms available at riveroaksartscenter.com . Mail to: River Oaks Arts Center, 1330 Second Street, Alexandria, La. 71301 or drop it by the office. No refunds after April 28.

Jane in June Camp

Where: Kent Plantation House, 3601 Bayou Rapides Rd, Alexandria

When: June 26-30

Time: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Registration forms available at the Kent House Visitor Center from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Saturday.

Buddy Camp 2023

Where: First United Methodist Alexandria, 2727 Jackson Street

When: 8 a.m.–2 p.m., June 5–9, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.; 8 a.m.–2 p.m., July 24–28.

Ages: 5-11.

Register:fumca.org/buddycamp/ Teen Buddy Camp When: June 26–30 Time: 2:30 – 7:30 p.m. Teen Buddy Camp is for ages 12-19, both with and without special needs. Activities will take place on the church campus and off-campus.



AMoA Summer Art Camps

Where: Alexandria Museum of Art, 933 2nd St, Alexandria

When: Session 1: July 10-14

“Young Minds Wanna Know” with Carolyn Scalfano

When: Session 2: July 17-21

“Gallery Grooves” with Cindy Blair

Time: 9 a.m.-noon for ages 6-9. 1-4 p.m. for ages 10-12.

Cost: $100 for AMoA members and $130 for non-members

Register:themuseum.org/summer-art-camps/

Sessions limited to 20 campers each. All camps are half day. Early drop off is 8:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Latest pick up is 12:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Get to the Point Ballet Academy

Where: 1705 MacArthur Dr. Alexandria Summer classes When: June 6-29 and July 10-27 Ballet, pointe, contemporary and combo classes Ballerina Dance Camp for ages 4-10 for new and existing students When: May 29-June 2; June 5-9; June 12-16 Time: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Register: gettothepointeballetacademy.com

Just Dance Summer Camp 2023

Where: 4212 Michiels Drive, Suite A, Alexandria

Register: justdancecenla.com

