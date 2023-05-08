Florien woman killed in Sabine Parish crash

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A woman from Florien was killed in a two-vehicle crash on May 7 on Hwy 191.

According to Louisiana State Police, Shawna Crochet, 32, was driving a 2019 Volkswagen northbound on Hwy 191 around 4:30 p.m. For unknown reasons, the Volkswagen crossed the centerlines into the southbound lane. She collided head-on with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado.

Crochet was wearing a seatbelt but sustained fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was a juvenile, who was also wearing a seatbelt and did not sustain any injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

