Former President Donald Trump endorses Jeff Landry in race for governor

Attorney General Jeff Landry spoke at the Baton Rouge Rotary Wednesday (Source: WAFB)
Attorney General Jeff Landry spoke at the Baton Rouge Rotary Wednesday (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former President Donald J. Trump has officially endorsed Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in his race to become governor of Louisiana.

The former president made the announcement during a video posted to social media. Click here to see the video.

“I am endorsing your attorney general Jeff Landry for governor. He has been a fantastic attorney general. He wants to stop crime. He loves the people of Louisiana just like I do,” Trump said during the endorsement video.

Jeff Landry’s campaign released the below statement about the new endorsement:

Landry officially kicked off his race for governor back on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

RELATED: AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor

“I’m tired of people leaving our state, and I’m angry that our children’s education is not a priority,” Landry said. “Louisiana was once defined by our great cities. They were the gems of the south, the cornerstone of our state. Sadly today, crime has taken hold.”

Other candidates for governor include former Louisiana Transportation Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson, the only Democrat in the race so far. On the Republican side, the candidates include Landry, Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder, Stephen Waguespack, Louisiana State Senator Sharon Hewitt, and Louisiana State Representative Richard Nelson. Hunter Lundy is the only Independent to join the race.

RELATED: PAR hosts forum for Gubernatorial candidates

The qualifying period for the gubernatorial race is Tuesday, August 8, through Thursday, August 10. Voters will head to the polls for the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler Delaney.
Family confirms victim in Sycamore Street shooting, 18-year-old Skyler Delaney, died in the hospital
Toledo Bend Resort shooting investigation
One dead, one injured after shooting at Toledo Bend Resort
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
The tournament is part of a larger effort to raise money to help those living with muscular...
First responders hold incrediball tournament for incredible cause
The 2,500-year-old Chinese tradition has been modernized over the years in Rapides Parish
Dragon Boat races highlight final day of Alex River Fete

Latest News

Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
.
Central Louisiana Delegation Caucus holds its first meeting
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin (Soure: La SOS)
Kyle Ardoin will not seek re-election as Secretary of State