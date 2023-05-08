LSUA, LCU survive elimination game, will meet in tournament Monday

STERLINGTON, La. (KALB) - Not even the inclement weather could rain on LSUA’s or Louisiana Christian’s day on the diamond.

Both schools were facing elimination after dropping a game in the Red River Athletic Conference on Saturday.

The Generals used a five-run third inning in their matchup with Our Lady of the Lake Sunday to march their way to a 10-0 win over the Saints to keep their season alive. Across the complex, Louisiana Christian took care of business against Texas A&M Texarkana after a strong performance on the mound. The Wildcats survived in the conference tournament elimination game with a 5-1 win over the Eagles.

With the Generals and Wildcats both winning, it sets up a rematch between the two Rapides Parish universities, this time in the elimination bracket.

Both teams met last season in the RRAC Tournament with the Generals winning that game 9-5 ending LCU’s season. On Monday, the two local rivals will meet on the diamond at 1 p.m. with the loser going home hearing to hear their name called for a regional, while the winner will play later in the day against the loser between LSUS and Houston-Victoria.

