LSUA, LCU survive elimination game, will meet in tournament Monday

LSUA won the season series 3-2 against LCU in 2022
LSUA won the season series 3-2 against LCU in 2022(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLINGTON, La. (KALB) - Not even the inclement weather could rain on LSUA’s or Louisiana Christian’s day on the diamond.

Both schools were facing elimination after dropping a game in the Red River Athletic Conference on Saturday.

The Generals used a five-run third inning in their matchup with Our Lady of the Lake Sunday to march their way to a 10-0 win over the Saints to keep their season alive. Across the complex, Louisiana Christian took care of business against Texas A&M Texarkana after a strong performance on the mound. The Wildcats survived in the conference tournament elimination game with a 5-1 win over the Eagles.

With the Generals and Wildcats both winning, it sets up a rematch between the two Rapides Parish universities, this time in the elimination bracket.

Both teams met last season in the RRAC Tournament with the Generals winning that game 9-5 ending LCU’s season. On Monday, the two local rivals will meet on the diamond at 1 p.m. with the loser going home hearing to hear their name called for a regional, while the winner will play later in the day against the loser between LSUS and Houston-Victoria.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the Hotel Bentley
Fire at Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria
Skyler Delaney.
Family confirms victim in Sycamore Street shooting, 18-year-old Skyler Delaney, died in the hospital
Louisiana Pine Snake
Louisiana Pine Snakes released into Kisatchie National Forest
Louisiana Christian University is changing the way it's preparing its nursing candidates.
Louisiana Christian University is overhauling nursing curriculum
Larry Calk
RPSO still investigating deadly Pineville shooting on Hwy 107; family releases name of person killed

Latest News

Pineville wins Game 3 versus ASH 6-3 to advance to state tournament.
Pineville holds off ASH to head to Semifinal round for first time since 1984
LCU vs Jarvis Christian
College Baseball: LCU vs Jarvis Christian
College Baseball: LCU vs Jarvis Christian
Pineville's bats come alive in a 9-0 win over ASH to force a Game 3 quarterfinal matchup
Pineville forces winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday after 9-0 win over ASH