‘Our hope is to not have this one vandalized or stolen’: Allie Rice’s family puts up second memorial

Friends and family of LSU student Allie Rice gathered at the same intersection on Government St. where she was killed just eight months ago.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friends and family of LSU student Allie Rice gathered at the same intersection where she was killed just eight months ago.

Police say officials Rice found shot to death inside her car, near the train tracks on Government Street close to Eddie Robinson Drive, following a night out with friends.

Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.(WAFB)

Her killer is still unknown.

“Anytime we drive by here, hopefully, it can be a reminder to people who travel this intersection frequently to remember to be conscious of their safety and surroundings,” said Paul Rice, Allie Rice’s father.

A cross was placed on a nearby pole to memorialize her life. Loved ones of Allie said the cross has been vandalized at least twice since then, and they are hopeful a new one will stay up much longer.

“It’s a hard thing to understand. We’ve got a grieving family, a grieving community, and it’s a symbol of what we lost and our way to remember her and where it happened,” added Paul Rice.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler Delaney.
Family confirms victim in Sycamore Street shooting, 18-year-old Skyler Delaney, died in the hospital
Toledo Bend Resort shooting investigation
One dead, one injured after shooting at Toledo Bend Resort
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
The tournament is part of a larger effort to raise money to help those living with muscular...
First responders hold incrediball tournament for incredible cause
The 2,500-year-old Chinese tradition has been modernized over the years in Rapides Parish
Dragon Boat races highlight final day of Alex River Fete

Latest News

Attorney General Jeff Landry spoke at the Baton Rouge Rotary Wednesday (Source: WAFB)
Former President Donald Trump endorses Jeff Landry in race for governor
Six Cenla teams advance to baseball state tournament
LSUA, LCU survive elimination, will meet Monday in RRAC Tournament
Family confirms victim in Sycamore Street shooting, 18-year-old Skyler Delaney, died in the...
Family confirms victim in Sycamore Street shooting, 18-year-old Skyler Delaney, died in the hospital