RPSO deputy passes away after medical incident at work

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB/RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that one of their deputies has passed away due to a medical incident while at work.

RPSO said Deputy LaTusha Trusty started as a Shift Communications Officer on B Shift assigned to its main office. Her years of experience in Texas made her shine, and she was always striving to be better and pass her knowledge on to others.

Recently, LaTusha was promoted to the position of Administrative Assistant to the Uniform/Patrol Division Major and Captain.

“We are stunned and heartbroken by the loss of LaTusha,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood. “She always did her job to the utmost of her ability, always with a positive attitude and a kind heart. She will be missed by all who worked with her and knew her.”

