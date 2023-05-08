Sen. Cassidy co-sponsors legislation to boost investments in local police departments

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KALB) - Senator Bill Cassidy has co-sponsored legislation to boost investments in local police departments.

The bipartisan legislation that was reintroduced would increase access to funding for small law enforcement agencies in Louisiana and around the country.

It’s called the “Invest to Protect” Act, and it would set aside $250 million to help local police invest in training, mental health support and recruitment and retention.

“Every day our men and women in blue put their life on the line to protect our communities,” Cassidy said. “We must ensure law enforcement, especially in rural Louisiana, has the tools, training, and support necessary to do their jobs. This legislation will help to do that.”

Over 90% of all police departments in the U.S. have fewer than 200 full-time officers. This would establish a grant program through the “Community Oriented Policing Services” (COPS) program to provide $50 million a year for five years, specifically to help local law enforcement agencies with fewer than 200 officers making meaningful investments in their officers and communities.

The bill is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, the National Association of Police Organizations and the National Sheriffs’ Association.

