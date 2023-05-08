Six Cenla baseball teams advance to Sulphur
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Six baseball teams are left standing as they get ready to head down to Sulphur for the high school state tournament.
Games start Tuesday, May 9 from McMurry Park and will run all the way through May 13 where champions will be crowned. Below are the semifinal matchups for each Cenla school. Click the division to see the full brackets.
NON-SELECT:
- DIVISION V
- #5 Anacoco vs #1 Choudrant - Tuesday 11 a.m. Field 40
- #7 Weston vs #3 Pitkin - Tuesday 11 a.m. Field 41
SELECT:
- DIVISION I
- #6 Pineville vs #2 Jesuit - Thursday 2 p.m. Field 41
- DIVISION III
- #7 Menard vs #3 Notre Dame - Wednesday 11 a.m. Field 41
- DIVISION V
- #4 Claiborne Christian vs #1 Avoyelles Charter - Tuesday 11 a.m. Field 37
- #3 Grace Christian vs #2 Family Christian - Tuesday 2 p.m. Field 37
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.