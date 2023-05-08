UPDATE: Mother returns missing 1-year-old to father’s custody, Tangipahoa sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - UPDATE: The mother of a missing 1-year-old boy from Hammond has been returned to his father’s custody by his mother, says Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Travis says that 1-year-old Bradley Livers and his mother Anya Owens are both safe and in healthy condition.

ORIGINAL STORY

A father has reported his 1-year-old son missing after he was taken by his mother, who authorities say is violating a protective order, according to information provided by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his father’s home on Melanie Lane in Hammond between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24. Owens took the child during a scheduled supervised visit and has not returned the child to the father’s custody in several days, Travis said.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his father’s home on Melanie Lane in Hammond between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24. (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

After repeatedly attempting to have Owens return the child back to his custody, Bradley Livers, Sr. contacted the sheriff’s office for help, Travis said.

Authorities believe that Owens may have taken the child to Baton Rouge, but their exact location is unknown.

Travis said that the child is about 32 inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, has brown eyes, and has black hair with a low fade with curls on top. Owens is 5′7, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Owens faces possible charges of violating a protective order and interference with the custody of a child.

