Zeta Phi Zeta’s Taking Care of Self Tuesday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Zeta Phi Zeta sorority will be hosting “Taking Care of Self Tuesday” at the Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition on May 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.

There will be free food, resources and more.

The Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition is located at 1515 Jackson Street in Alexandria.

For more information, contact Latessa Mathews at latessam@cenlahomeless.org.

