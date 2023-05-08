Zeta Phi Zeta’s Taking Care of Self Tuesday

(Central Louisiana Human Services District)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Zeta Phi Zeta sorority will be hosting “Taking Care of Self Tuesday” at the Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition on May 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.

There will be free food, resources and more.

The Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition is located at 1515 Jackson Street in Alexandria.

For more information, contact Latessa Mathews at latessam@cenlahomeless.org.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler Delaney.
Family confirms victim in Sycamore Street shooting, 18-year-old Skyler Delaney, died in the hospital
One dead, one injured after shooting at Toledo Bend RV Resort & Cabins
Florien woman killed in Sabine Parish crash
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
The tournament is part of a larger effort to raise money to help those living with muscular...
First responders hold incrediball tournament for incredible cause

Latest News

there are plenty of places to let kids develop and grow new skills, while making new friends.
Cenla Summer Camps: Keeping kids busy during break
Cenla Summer Camps: Keeping kids busy during break
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his...
UPDATE: Mother returns missing 1-year-old to father’s custody, Tangipahoa sheriff says
One dead, one injured after shooting at Toledo Bend RV Resort & Cabins