GPSO to host Special Olympics Torch Run & Free Pancake Breakfast
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, May 11, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Special Olympics Torch Run, beginning at 8 a.m.
A free pancake breakfast will be available to anyone that would like to join them for the event, from 5 a.m.- 9 a.m.
Donations will be accepted and given to the Special Olympics.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.