GPSO to host Special Olympics Torch Run & Free Pancake Breakfast

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, May 11, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Special Olympics Torch Run, beginning at 8 a.m.

A free pancake breakfast will be available to anyone that would like to join them for the event, from 5 a.m.- 9 a.m.

Donations will be accepted and given to the Special Olympics.

