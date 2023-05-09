GPSO to host Special Olympics Torch Run & Free Pancake Breakfast

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, May 11, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Special Olympics Torch Run, beginning at 8 a.m.

A free pancake breakfast will be available to anyone that would like to join them for the event, from 5 a.m.- 9 a.m.

Donations will be accepted and given to the Special Olympics.

