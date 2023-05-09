Honoring the legacy of Jack DeWitt, Sr.’s

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Jack DeWitt, Sr., a long-time political and community figure in Rapides Parish, passed away on April 10.

A month later, the Rapides Parish Police Jury (RPPJ), some of whom are his former colleagues, honored his legacy with a memorial service award.

”He played a very important part to this jury. He served in many, many capacities. From the ground floor to the top floor,” said Oliver Overton, District F juror. “So, it’s very important that we not let him pass away without his family being recognized as well.”

DeWitt, Sr. may be best known as Mayor of Boyce from 2010-2014, but his service in Rapides Parish started decades before. He began working for the RPPJ in 1966 as a road maintenance foreman. Over time, he moved up the ranks. In 1972, he took on the position of road superintendent, a role he held while serving on the executive board of the Louisiana Police Jury.

In addition to the police jury, DeWitt, Sr. served on several other boards in the parish, including the 911 board, which he started and was the first to serve on it until his death. His son, Jason DeWitt, was appointed to fill the seat.

“My dad served Rapides Parish with distinction all his life, not just his later life. It was his whole adult life, as well as myself. I’ve been a public servant,” said Jason. “And like I said, my son is a fireman with the Alexandria Fire Department.”

Jason is running for election for State House District 25. His campaign has emphasized a legacy of public service.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.