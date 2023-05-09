Jackson Street Bridge to close for routine inspections

Jackson Street Bridge
Jackson Street Bridge(City of Pineville)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Jackson Street Bridge that connects Jackson Street in Alexandria and Main Street in Pineville will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12 and Monday, May 15 for routine bridge inspections.

For the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions, you can use the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from your phone and say the route or region.

You can use the Curtis-Coleman Bridge or the Purple Heart Bridge as alternative routes between Alexandria and Pineville.

