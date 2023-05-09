LifeShare: Donate blood, win prizes for Mom!
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LifeShare is celebrating mothers all week long, ending with a big giveaway!
If you donate blood at any mobile drive or in center from Monday, May 8, to Friday, May 12, you will automatically be placed into drawings for many wonderful prizes to celebrate mom!
LifeShare has partnered up with local businesses to celebrate “Mom”. The prizes it has drawings for will be held Saturday morning on Facebook Live, and all winners will be notified via phone as well to pick up their prizes at our center at 2051 N. Mall Drive in Alexandria.
- KP Jeweler’s Donated 18″ NCK, BRC, Studs S-6 millimeter fresh water pearls
- 4005 Jackson Street Ext Retail $120
- Alexandria, LA 71303
- Logan’s Roadhouse Donated Free Dessert and Free Entrée coupons
- 2820 N Macarthur
- Alexandria, LA 71302
- Johnny Carino’s Donated 4 $10 dining cards and 3 Free Appetizers
- 3213 S MacArthur Dr
- Alexandria, LA 71301
- Great American Cookies Donated 16″ Round Cookie Cake & 2 coupons for 1 free item
- Cottonwood Corners
- 700 MacArthur Dr
- Suite C, Alex, LA
- Outback Steakhouse Donated 3 coupons for free bloomin’ onion & 2 $10 gift cards
- 3217 S MacArthur Dr
- Alexandria, LA 71301
- Golden Corral Donated One Free Buffet for two
- 501 MacArthur Dr
- Alexandria, LA 71303
- Buffalo Wild Wings Donated $25 gift card
- 2711 S MacArthur Dr
- Alexandria, LA 71301
- Brown’s Furniture Showplace Donated Accessory Décor $79.99
- 616 MacArthur Dr
- Alexandria, LA 71303
- OMG Nail Salon Donated $50 gift card
- 2041 N Mall Drive, Ste. B
- Alexandria, LA 71301
- Red River Bank Donated Umbrella
- 5631 Coliseum Blvd
- Alexandria, LA 71303
- Ashley Furniture Store Donated Comforter Set $475
- 1804 MacArthur Dr
- Alexandria, La 71301
- Joann’s Fabric and Crafts Donated Singer sewing machine
- 1804 MacArthur Dr
- Alexandria, LA 71301
- Schnack’s Donated Candle $18
- 1438 Dorchester Dr
- Alexandria, LA 71301
- Kristen Scott-Vercher Donated 1 Month Free Meal Plan!
- Personal Trainer
- House of Flowers Donated 90 roses total, 30 each day to pass out.
- 2203 Rapides Ave
- Alexandria, LA 71301
- Mattress Firm - Bruce Mitchell Donated Sleepys Cooling Pillow
- 3504 Jackson St
- Alexandria, LA 71303
- BoxDrop of Cenla Donated 2 Nectar Resident Pillows
- Mattress Clearance Center
- 1503 Wimbledon Dr
- Alexandria, LA 71303
- Ivan Smith Furniture Donated 2 décor pieces.
- 1804 MacArthur Dr
- Alexandria, LA 71301
- Texas Roadhouse Donated 2 Dinner for two valued at $60 total.
- 1464 MacArthur Dr
- Alexandria, LA 71301
- Little Cakes with Big Attitude Donated $5 gift card.
- 4120 Jackson St
- Alexandria, La 71303
- Whataburger Picking up some cards from them on 5/8/2023
- 3601 South MacArthur Dr
- Alexandria, La 71301
- The Beauty Box Skincare and Aesthetics LLC Donating a gift certificate for services.
- 2602 Louisiana 28
- Pineville, La 71360
