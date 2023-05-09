LifeShare: Donate blood, win prizes for Mom!

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LifeShare is celebrating mothers all week long, ending with a big giveaway!

If you donate blood at any mobile drive or in center from Monday, May 8, to Friday, May 12, you will automatically be placed into drawings for many wonderful prizes to celebrate mom!

LifeShare has partnered up with local businesses to celebrate “Mom”. The prizes it has drawings for will be held Saturday morning on Facebook Live, and all winners will be notified via phone as well to pick up their prizes at our center at 2051 N. Mall Drive in Alexandria.

  • KP Jeweler’s Donated 18″ NCK, BRC, Studs S-6 millimeter fresh water pearls
    • 4005 Jackson Street Ext Retail $120
    • Alexandria, LA 71303
  • Logan’s Roadhouse Donated Free Dessert and Free Entrée coupons
    • 2820 N Macarthur
    • Alexandria, LA 71302
  • Johnny Carino’s Donated 4 $10 dining cards and 3 Free Appetizers
    • 3213 S MacArthur Dr
    • Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Great American Cookies Donated 16″ Round Cookie Cake & 2 coupons for 1 free item
    • Cottonwood Corners
    • 700 MacArthur Dr
    • Suite C, Alex, LA
  • Outback Steakhouse Donated 3 coupons for free bloomin’ onion & 2 $10 gift cards
    • 3217 S MacArthur Dr
    • Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Golden Corral Donated One Free Buffet for two
    • 501 MacArthur Dr
    • Alexandria, LA 71303
  • Buffalo Wild Wings Donated $25 gift card
    • 2711 S MacArthur Dr
    • Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Brown’s Furniture Showplace Donated Accessory Décor $79.99
    • 616 MacArthur Dr
    • Alexandria, LA 71303
  • OMG Nail Salon Donated $50 gift card
    • 2041 N Mall Drive, Ste. B
    • Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Red River Bank Donated Umbrella
    • 5631 Coliseum Blvd
    • Alexandria, LA 71303
  • Ashley Furniture Store Donated Comforter Set $475
    • 1804 MacArthur Dr
    • Alexandria, La 71301
  • Joann’s Fabric and Crafts Donated Singer sewing machine
    • 1804 MacArthur Dr
    • Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Schnack’s Donated Candle $18
    • 1438 Dorchester Dr
    • Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Kristen Scott-Vercher Donated 1 Month Free Meal Plan!
    • Personal Trainer
  • House of Flowers Donated 90 roses total, 30 each day to pass out.
    • 2203 Rapides Ave
    • Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Mattress Firm - Bruce Mitchell Donated Sleepys Cooling Pillow
    • 3504 Jackson St
    • Alexandria, LA 71303
  • BoxDrop of Cenla Donated 2 Nectar Resident Pillows
    • Mattress Clearance Center
    • 1503 Wimbledon Dr
    • Alexandria, LA 71303
  • Ivan Smith Furniture Donated 2 décor pieces.
    • 1804 MacArthur Dr
    • Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Texas Roadhouse Donated 2 Dinner for two valued at $60 total.
    • 1464 MacArthur Dr
    • Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Little Cakes with Big Attitude Donated $5 gift card.
    • 4120 Jackson St
    • Alexandria, La 71303
  • Whataburger Picking up some cards from them on 5/8/2023
    • 3601 South MacArthur Dr
    • Alexandria, La 71301
  • The Beauty Box Skincare and Aesthetics LLC Donating a gift certificate for services.
    • 2602 Louisiana 28
    • Pineville, La 71360

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO deputy passes away after medical incident at work
One dead, one injured after shooting at Toledo Bend RV Resort & Cabins
Skyler Delaney.
Family confirms victim in Sycamore Street shooting, 18-year-old Skyler Delaney, died in the hospital
Florien woman killed in Sabine Parish crash
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Louisiana man accused of shooting teen in back of head while she played hide and seek

Latest News

Jacob Michot
Woodworth man sentenced to 25 years for multiple sex crimes
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, not guilty of rape
Shooting on Bertie Street in Alexandria