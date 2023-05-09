LifeShare: Donate blood, win prizes for Mom!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LifeShare is celebrating mothers all week long, ending with a big giveaway!

If you donate blood at any mobile drive or in center from Monday, May 8, to Friday, May 12, you will automatically be placed into drawings for many wonderful prizes to celebrate mom!

LifeShare has partnered up with local businesses to celebrate “Mom”. The prizes it has drawings for will be held Saturday morning on Facebook Live, and all winners will be notified via phone as well to pick up their prizes at our center at 2051 N. Mall Drive in Alexandria.

KP Jeweler’s Donated 18″ NCK, BRC, Studs S-6 millimeter fresh water pearls 4005 Jackson Street Ext Retail $120 Alexandria, LA 71303

Logan’s Roadhouse Donated Free Dessert and Free Entrée coupons 2820 N Macarthur Alexandria, LA 71302

Johnny Carino’s Donated 4 $10 dining cards and 3 Free Appetizers 3213 S MacArthur Dr Alexandria, LA 71301

Great American Cookies Donated 16″ Round Cookie Cake & 2 coupons for 1 free item Cottonwood Corners 700 MacArthur Dr Suite C, Alex, LA

Outback Steakhouse Donated 3 coupons for free bloomin’ onion & 2 $10 gift cards 3217 S MacArthur Dr Alexandria, LA 71301

Golden Corral Donated One Free Buffet for two 501 MacArthur Dr Alexandria, LA 71303

Buffalo Wild Wings Donated $25 gift card 2711 S MacArthur Dr Alexandria, LA 71301

Brown’s Furniture Showplace Donated Accessory Décor $79.99 616 MacArthur Dr Alexandria, LA 71303

OMG Nail Salon Donated $50 gift card 2041 N Mall Drive, Ste. B Alexandria, LA 71301

Red River Bank Donated Umbrella 5631 Coliseum Blvd Alexandria, LA 71303

Ashley Furniture Store Donated Comforter Set $475 1804 MacArthur Dr Alexandria, La 71301

Joann’s Fabric and Crafts Donated Singer sewing machine 1804 MacArthur Dr Alexandria, LA 71301

Schnack’s Donated Candle $18 1438 Dorchester Dr Alexandria, LA 71301

Kristen Scott-Vercher Donated 1 Month Free Meal Plan! Personal Trainer

House of Flowers Donated 90 roses total, 30 each day to pass out. 2203 Rapides Ave Alexandria, LA 71301

Mattress Firm - Bruce Mitchell Donated Sleepys Cooling Pillow 3504 Jackson St Alexandria, LA 71303

BoxDrop of Cenla Donated 2 Nectar Resident Pillows Mattress Clearance Center 1503 Wimbledon Dr Alexandria, LA 71303

Ivan Smith Furniture Donated 2 décor pieces. 1804 MacArthur Dr Alexandria, LA 71301

Texas Roadhouse Donated 2 Dinner for two valued at $60 total. 1464 MacArthur Dr Alexandria, LA 71301

Little Cakes with Big Attitude Donated $5 gift card. 4120 Jackson St Alexandria, La 71303

Whataburger Picking up some cards from them on 5/8/2023 3601 South MacArthur Dr Alexandria, La 71301

The Beauty Box Skincare and Aesthetics LLC Donating a gift certificate for services. 2602 Louisiana 28 Pineville, La 71360



