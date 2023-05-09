LSUA wins twice in elimination games, to play in RRAC Championship on May 9

STERLINGTON, La. (KALB) - In military terms, commanders want their Generals to fight all the way until the end.

For LSUA, head baseball coach Kody Gautreaux has a group of Generals that refuse to lose. Facing elimination in the RRAC Tournament, LSUA strung together three wins over the last 24 hours to send them to the conference tournament championship.

On Monday, May 8, LSUA opened up with a dominant 13-0 win over rival Louisiana Christian to send the Wildcats home hoping to hear their name called for a regional birth on Wednesday. Freshman Zach Mengarelli hit his first two home runs of the season in the game to help keep the Generals’ season alive.

Just a short while later, the Generals suited back up, once again facing an elimination game, this time against LSUS. The nationally ranked and top-seeded Pilots had previously beaten LSUA earlier in the tournament 4-2. The Generals would get revenge.

In a back-and-forth contest, LSUA outlasted their rivals 8-7 to eliminate LSUS from the tournament.

For the second straight year, Coach Gautreaux’s squad will meet Houston-Victoria in the RRAC Tournament Championship. The Generals defeated the Jaguars last year for their first title since 2018.

LSUA will need two wins over HV on Tuesday if they want to fly the championship banner for the second straight year and secure an automatic bid into the NAIA Regionals.

First pitch will be at 1 p.m.

