Movie filmed in Baton Rouge set to debut on Disney+

(Source: The Walt Disney Company via MGN)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A movie that was partly filmed in Baton Rouge is set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service.

“Crater” will begin streaming on Friday, May 12.

“Crater” is the coming-of-age adventure story of Caleb, who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father, according to a description of the movie.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Film Commission said all of the filming in Baton Rouge took place at Celtic Studios. The officials said many incredible sets were built for the movie.

Filmmakers spent an estimated $12 million on payroll in Louisiana and an estimated $28 million in the state in general. In addition, more than 4,000 hotel rooms were booked at Baton Rouge area hotels.

Kyle Patrick Alvarez directed the movie. “Crater” stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, and Billy Barratt.

According to Disney+, the movie runs about one hour and 45 minutes and is rated PG.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO deputy passes away after medical incident at work
One dead, one injured after shooting at Toledo Bend RV Resort & Cabins
Skyler Delaney.
Family confirms victim in Sycamore Street shooting, 18-year-old Skyler Delaney, died in the hospital
Florien woman killed in Sabine Parish crash
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Louisiana man accused of shooting teen in back of head while she played hide and seek

Latest News

E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
LSUA earns official designation as a Native American-Serving Nontribal Institution
Louisiana Education
Louisiana Pre-K-12 education rises in national rankings
Jackson Street Bridge
Jackson Street Bridge to close for routine inspections
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his...
UPDATE: Mother returns missing 1-year-old to father’s custody, Tangipahoa sheriff says