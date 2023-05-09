RPSO hosts Louisiana Tactical Police Officers Association conference, training state SWAT teams

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting the Louisiana Tactical Police Officers Association’s annual conference.

The week-long event gives SWAT officers from around the state the opportunity to participate in specialized training courses for marksmanship, close-quarters combat, tactical medical applications, leadership and other important skills.

“It’s all things that we need and use daily in the tactical law enforcement community, and it’s those things that we have to stay up to speed on,” said Scott Davis, President of LTPOA.

In addition to training courses, officers at the conference also get the chance to talk and network with other agencies in the state, sharing information on techniques and tactics.

“We bring the guys together, there’s a lot of new guys coming to the teams, a lot of older guys, we have guys who have been cops for 30 years and been on teams for 20 or 25 years, so its that trading of ideas like ‘hey, we are seeing this’ or ‘y’all are seeing that’ or ‘what can we do to be better,’” said Davis.

Davis told KALB it is as important as ever to have a well-trained force of tactical and SWAT officers, as crime has spiked across the country.

“All you have to do is watch the news, things are getting worse, and criminals are taking it to a new level,” said Davis. “The kinds of things we dealt with when I first got on the job are a lot worse now, unfortunately. So, it’s important to have that ability to think and use those tactics to deal with situations better and faster.”

Davis also commented on the type of person it takes to be able to effectively be a tactical or SWAT officer.

“Our standards are higher, we expect more, so those guys do more. These guys all work out regularly, they shoot regularly, it’s that next level. You want to have that ability when that situation arises you need to have those guys there,” Davis said.

The LTPOA conference ends on May 12.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.