Woodworth man sentenced to 25 years for multiple sex crimes

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Jacob Michot, 20, of Woodworth, has been sentenced on multiple charges, including rape.

In February, Michot pleaded guilty to an amended bill of indictment. He received 25 years on one count of third-degree rape, seven years on two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and five years on one count of pornography involving juveniles.

Third-degree rape will be classified as a crime of violence.

All sentences will run concurrently. The rape charge and pornography charge are without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He will receive credit for time served back to the date of his arrest, which is Dec. 8, 2021.

The charges pertain to his involvement specifically with three of the four victims in the case. The third-degree rape charge applies to an incident with a 16-year-old victim in November 2021. The two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile involve two separate victims. One incident occurred in August 2020 with a 15-year-old. The other incident was in November 2021 with a 13-year-old. The charge of pornography involving juveniles pertained to his possession of such between August 2021 and January 2022.

”We are really pleased with the sentence that we got. Obviously, this was a really big case that affected many members of our community,” said Lea Hall, the lead prosecutor on the case. “And the sentence that was handed down was harsh, and it needs to be. The crime that we were sentencing for was very serious, and when it has such a widespread impact, it’s nice to see justice dispensed fairly and appropriately.”

Hall hopes that this will send a message of hope to victims that “something can happen when they’re hurt in this way.”

Meanwhile, Michot’s defense attorney, George Higgins, had this to say about his client’s sentence: “The sentence was more than we expected. However, we are optimistic that after filing an appeal, the sentence will be reduced somewhat.”

The case was prosecuted by Hall. Michot is represented by George Higgins. Judge Greg Beard presided.

