Alexandria residents remember those lost to gun violence

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, May 9, Alexandria citizens gathered at a candlelight vigil honoring victims of violence.

So far this year, the city’s homicide numbers are in the double digits, prompting local church leaders, families of victims and advocates against gun violence to organize meetings throughout the state, speaking out against violence and honoring those we have lost.

The weather kept many from coming out but not all.

Reverand Dr. Nettie Ranel lost her son to gun violence two years ago. She said she organizes these events to help others who have lost loved ones and to fight for justice.

“Our goal is to dispel that darkness and shine a light on that darkness in our communities by equipping our communities with knowledge that there is power in corporate prayer,” said Ranel.

There are other vigils planned in other parts of the state, including Shreveport and Monroe later in the week.

