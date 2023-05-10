Avoyelles Charter heading to first championship game Friday

Highlights from the baseball matchup between Claiborne and Avoyelles Charter on May 9, 2023.
By Dylan Domangue
May. 9, 2023
SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - To be the best, you have to beat the best.

For the Avoyelles Charter Vikings, they are on their way to their first championship game in baseball after knocking off the reigning two-time state champs Claiborne Christian in a 10-1 win.

This win for the Vikings was their 18th in a row as they will now face #2 Family Community in the Division V Select state championship. First pitch will be Friday, May 12 at 11 a.m.

