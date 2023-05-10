Body of Marksville man found in Red River oxbow

Lake water ripples
Lake water ripples(MGN Online / pxhere)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The body of a Marksville man was found in a Red River oxbow near the Rapides/Avoyelles Parish line.

On May 7, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office received word of a drowning victim in the oxbow. APSO, alongside the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Fifth Ward Fire Department and Bunkie Fire Department, began to search for the victim, identified as Timothy Dupuy, 44.

On May 8, with the use of LDWF sonar technology, Dupuy’s body was finally recovered.

The body was sent for an autopsy and toxicology. The official manner of death is still being investigated.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO deputy passes away after medical incident at work
One dead, one injured after shooting at Toledo Bend RV Resort & Cabins
Skyler Delaney.
Family confirms victim in Sycamore Street shooting, 18-year-old Skyler Delaney, died in the hospital
Florien woman killed in Sabine Parish crash
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

Latest News

Inmate captured after escape from Avoyelles jail
Louisiana bill to ban TikTok on Louisiana state devices, networks advances
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
KALB’s Golden Shield Award