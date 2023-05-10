Body of Marksville man found in Red River oxbow

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The body of a Marksville man was found in a Red River oxbow near the Rapides/Avoyelles Parish line.

On May 7, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office received word of a drowning victim in the oxbow. APSO, alongside the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Fifth Ward Fire Department and Bunkie Fire Department, began to search for the victim, identified as Timothy Dupuy, 44.

On May 8, with the use of LDWF sonar technology, Dupuy’s body was finally recovered.

The body was sent for an autopsy and toxicology. The official manner of death is still being investigated.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.