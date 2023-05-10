Early deficit hurts Grace Christian in semifinal loss

Highlights from the matchup between Family Community and Grace Christian on May 9, 2023.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Grace Christian Warriors’ season ended just one win short of the Division V Select championship game after falling to Family Community 7-1.

The Warriors found themselves in an early hole after timely hitting by FC saw the team jump out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Grace Christian’s first run of the game would not come until the fourth inning, and that’s when the inclement weather began to play a factor. A nearly two-hour rain delay would also cause the game to be moved to a different field. A change of venue would not result in a change of the outcome of the game as Family Community held on to a six-run lead for the win.

Family Community will face Avoyelles Charter in the Division V Select Title on Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO deputy passes away after medical incident at work
One dead, one injured after shooting at Toledo Bend RV Resort & Cabins
Skyler Delaney.
Family confirms victim in Sycamore Street shooting, 18-year-old Skyler Delaney, died in the hospital
Florien woman killed in Sabine Parish crash
Lake water ripples
Body of Marksville man found in Red River oxbow

Latest News

High School Baseball: Family Community vs Grace Christian
Pitkin, Anacoco matchup creates All-Cenla state title game
Anacoco vs Choudrant
High School Baseball: Choudrant vs Anacoco
Pitkin vs Weston
High School Baseball: Pitkin vs Weston