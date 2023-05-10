Early deficit hurts Grace Christian in semifinal loss

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Grace Christian Warriors’ season ended just one win short of the Division V Select championship game after falling to Family Community 7-1.

The Warriors found themselves in an early hole after timely hitting by FC saw the team jump out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Grace Christian’s first run of the game would not come until the fourth inning, and that’s when the inclement weather began to play a factor. A nearly two-hour rain delay would also cause the game to be moved to a different field. A change of venue would not result in a change of the outcome of the game as Family Community held on to a six-run lead for the win.

Family Community will face Avoyelles Charter in the Division V Select Title on Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m.

