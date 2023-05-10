Hammond High student one of three from Louisiana named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond High Magnet School and NOCCA student student has been named as one of three from Louisiana to make the list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Khalil J. McKnight, of Hammond, was named along with Daniel Z. Liu, of Baton Rouge Magnet High, and Anaya Bhatia, of Caddo Parish Magnet High.

According to information provided by the Tangipahoa Parish School System, McKnight is a senior in the Talented Visual Art program at Hammond High. He was chosen as a YoungArts Finalist (The Foundation for the Advancement of Artists), which made him eligible to make the U.S. Presidential Scholar list, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

McKnight’s inclusion on the U.S. Presidential Scholars list is specific recognition of his achievements in the arts.

The YoungArts program has been recognizing America’s most outstanding young artists since 1981.

161 total U.S. students nationwide were named as scholars in the program, according to the U.S. Dept. of Education in a release on Wednesday (May 11).

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

