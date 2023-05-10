Inmate captured after escape from Avoyelles jail

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An inmate escaped from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women Jail Facility on May 8 and was captured shortly after in Marksville.

APSO said the escapee was Robyn M. Deshautelle, 33, of Cottonport, who was arrested for simple escape and simple criminal damage to property and booked into the Avoyelles Parish DC-1 Jail Facility.

According to APSO, a preliminary investigation revealed two contributing factors. First, the on-duty corrections officers failed to follow common jail security procedures and policies, which gave Deshautelle unsupervised access to a restricted area. Second, the subsequent failure of an interior door hinge gave way when she forced her way through it. This combination gave her unrestricted access to an exit door, where she fled on foot.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat said staff will be held accountable and subject to disciplinary action and/or termination.

