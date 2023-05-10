Louisiana bill to ban TikTok on Louisiana state devices, networks advances

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A bill to prohibit the use of the popular video-sharing app TikTok has advanced to the full House.

State Representative Daryl Deshotel’s bill would prohibit the use of TikTok on state-owned devices and state-owned or leased WIFI networks. The ban would apply to state universities and colleges.

It does not prohibit the use of the app on personal devices and cellular networks.

Deshotel has received little to no pushback on the bill. It has now been to two House committees and received bipartisan support.

If it becomes law, Louisiana will be the 34th state to ban the app at the state level.

