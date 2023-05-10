LSUA Generals fall in Red River Athletic Conference title game

STERLINGTON, La. (KALB) - The road for LSUA just to get to the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament championship game was an uphill battle.

The Generals had to win three elimination games within the span of 24 hours just to be able to play for the title.

But you could just tell with all of those innings under the arms of the pitchers and on limited rest, it really took a toll as they ran out of gas and fell in the championship game to Houston-Victoria.

