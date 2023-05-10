Pitkin, Anacoco matchup creates All-Cenla state title game

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Division V Non-Select state championship game will feature a pair of Central Louisiana schools, Anacoco and Pitkin.

Highlights from the matchup between Choudrant and Anacoco on May 9, 2023.

For the Indians, the road to the title game was a nail-biting one. In a rematch against #1 Choudrant, the team that eliminated Anacoco a season ago, the Indians found themselves trailing 3-0 in the later innings. However, a three spot in the sixth tied the game up. Choudrant would lead off the bottom of the seventh with a double, but left the runner stranded as the game would head to extra innings.

In the top of the ninth, the Aggies tried to turn a double play, but a passed ball at second allowed an Indian to come around giving Anacoco the first lead of the game. Anacoco would hold on in the bottom of the ninth to upset the top-seeded Aggies with a 4-3 win.

Highlights from the matchup between Pitkin and Weston on May 9, 2023.

For Pitkin, their semifinal matchup against Weston had just as much excitement. With the game tied at three in the final inning, Weston would bring home the go-ahead run with just three outs remaining. However, JC Holt’s squad had the same “no quit” mentality that Anacoco used in their win. With the bases loaded, Kash Wisby ripped a ball into the outfield bringing home the game-winning run. Pitkin walked it off in the bottom of the seventh 5-4 and advanced to the title game.

The two Vernon Parish schools will square off in the Division V Non-Select Championship on Friday, May 12 at 11 a.m.

