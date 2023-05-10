Softball injury inspires Cenla woman to become an optometrist

Dr. Alayna Brown graduated on May 2, and will return to Cenla to provide eye care to residents in the area.(Courtesy of Dr. Alayna Brown)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - Alayna Brown suffered an eye injury during a softball game in high school that inspired her to become an optometrist.

Brown was a sophomore, playing third base in her first varsity fall-ball game for the Tioga Indians when she was hit with a line drive.

“The way the play was set up, I was playing a little closer [to home plate] than I normally would, and this girl came up to bat and hit a line drive right into my eye,” said Brown. “It was a pretty gnarly wound that I had there, but basically I had a bleed. My green eye was brown from the blood that had poured into the front of my eye and I lost my vision for probably at least a day from what I remember.”

Thankfully her vision returned, and she made a full recovery, but her experience inspired her to help others with their vision. After completing her undergraduate degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, she earned her doctorate from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tn.

Dr. Alayna Brown
Dr. Alayna Brown(Credit: KALB)

On May 2, Dr. Brown graduated and is now a Doctor of Optometry (OD). She told KALB she is moving back to Central Louisiana and will provide eye care to residents in the area.

“The bonus of being here is taking care of the people who helped shape me and mold me into the person I am today and, of course, get to meet other people who maybe I didn’t know before and make new connections, and I just can’t wait to get out in the community and take care of people the way I was taken care of and help preserve their vision, it’s very important,” she said.

Dr. Brown is set to begin working at Vision Source of Alexandria in June.

