State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Police Department has requested that Louisiana State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened on Chevy Lane on Wednesday morning (May 10) sometime around 2 a.m.

One person was shot and transported to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is asked to share them with LSP detectives by calling 318-487-5911.

Citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm... or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

This is an active investigation and information will be updated as it becomes available.

