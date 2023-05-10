The Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center in Pineville offering residential rehabilitation

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Pineville will soon treat veterans seeking help for substance abuse disorders.

We often hear about our veterans struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and overlook the fact that one out of every four veterans also struggles with a substance abuse disorder.

The new Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program at the VA provides vets the opportunity to recover from their addiction. The 12-step based program is the first of its kind in the state, and will provide inpatient care to qualifying vets for up to 30 days.

The program will also assist clients with counseling, dietary guidance and job placement. Program Manager Sherry Miller said after serving, it is often difficult for vets to ask for help, adding that this new program is designed to offer a helping hand.

“There is a high prevalence of substance abuse disorder amongst veterans,” said Miller. “A lot of times what you will find is that they are coexisting with other diagnoses. So, it is not uncommon to have a veteran with PTSD who also has substance use disorder.”

For more information on the new Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program, contact the VA.

