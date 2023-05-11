APSO honors Deputy Rosetta D. Jackson

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. - Deputy Rosetta D. Jackson of Mansura passed away at the age of 51 on Saturday, May 9, 2023. Rosetta was an employee of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office since May 2021. She served as a Booking Officer and assisted our Medical Staff. APSO honors her for her service to the office and the community they serve.

Funeral services for Jackson will be Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the First Union Baptist Church in Bunkie with Pastors Sherman Daniels and Robert E. Woods officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the First Union Baptist Church on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. until service time.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat sends his condolences to her daughter, Summer Jackson, and two sons, DeCorian Daniels and DeJarrian Lathan. Sheriff Dauzat and his staff pray for the peace, comfort, and healing of Rosetta’s family and friends.

