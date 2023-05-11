APSO remembers Patricia ‘T-Pat’ Gagnard Lachney

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB/APSO) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) honored one of their own on Wednesday, May 10.

Patricia “T-Pat” Gagnard Lachney of Marksville (Brouillette Community) passed away at the age of 73 on Saturday, May 6. She was an employee and Administrative Secretary of APSO for over 20 years before she retired.

The APSO Honor Guard stood in honor of her and helped give a professional and dignified funeral service to her for her career and devotion to APSO and the community we serve.

On Wednesday, with a police escort by law enforcement agencies across the Parish, T-Pat’s funeral procession passed through the parking lot of APSO where she was honored and saluted by our staff for her service and dedication.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat sends his condolences to her family and friends and prays for their peace, comfort, and healing.

