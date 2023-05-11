Denham Springs officer injured in shooting in shopping center, suspect dies at hospital

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular shopping center in Denham Springs.

It took place sometime after 4 p.m. outside of the Big Lots and Petco on South Range Avenue.

According to sources, a Denham Springs Police Officer was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

The Denham Springs Police Department has identified the suspect as Justin Roberts, 30. Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed that Roberts died from his injuries at the hospital.

“As I said earlier, lots of questions still to answer in this case. Weather is obviously a factor. We are continuing to process the scene with our partners,” said Ard.

Police said there was a disturbance between a male and female and the suspect started shooting when officers responded.

Officials state that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting and was later shot by Livingston Parish deputies at a different scene.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene, including Denham Springs Police, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and State Police.

