Effort to set state minimum wage revived

(WWNY)
By Alena Noakes
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - An effort to set a state minimum wage was revived Thursday morning in a Senate committee.

Lawmakers voted 3 to 2 along party lines to advance Senator Gary Carter’s bill to set a state minimum wage.

The bill is similar to one authored by Central Louisiana State Representative Ed Larvadain that was shot down in a House committee last week. It would establish a state minimum wage at $10 an hour, beginning in January 2024. It would increase by $2 every two years until 2028, when it reaches $14 an hour.

It also includes the provision that it will match the federal minimum wage if it is increased at any time. The federal minimum is currently $7.25 an hour, last set in July 2009.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Thomas Rougeou
Local photographer from Boyce arrested for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Roosevelt London
Suspect wanted for deadly shooting on Sycamore Street in Alexandria
LSP is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bunkie
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bunkie
Lake water ripples
Body of Marksville man found in Red River oxbow
WARNING: Graphic Video
GRAPHIC: Body & dashcam footage of officer-involved shooting death of Joseph Taylor released by State Police

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise
NPSO investigating another shooting near Campti
KALB Severe Weather Updates
SEVERE WEATHER INFO
NPSO investigating shootings in Campti