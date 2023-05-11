LCU, LSUA miss out on NAIA Regionals, 2023 season comes to an end

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The NAIA released their 46-team bracket for the 2023 regionals on Thursday, May 11.

Despite sitting on the bubble and having a small chance of making the regional, Louisiana Christian and LSUA missed out on the postseason with a chance to play for an NAIA National Championship.

Louisiana Christian (36-15) saw their season come to an end in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament after a 13-0 loss to LSUA. The Wildcats’ 36 wins are the most in a single season in school history.

LSUA (30-22) battled through the elimination bracket in the conference tournament, advancing all the way to the championship game before the momentum ran out of gas in a 12-2 loss to the RRAC Champs Houston-Victoria.

The Red River Athletic Conference had two teams make the NAIA Regionals, #2 LSUS and Houston-Victoria. Both teams automatically qualified for the regionals after winning the regular season title and the conference tournament title respectively.

Regionals start Monday, May 15. To see the full NAIA brackets, click here.

