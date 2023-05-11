Louisiana Shrimpers take their concerns to the State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Shrimpers Association held a rally at the State Capitol for shrimpers early Thursday morning.

More than one hundred people showed up to get lawmakers’ attention, blaming imports for overcrowding the seafood industry and pushing shrimpers out of business.

“The sad part about it is that the price is not the difference. The imports are getting a good price, the stores are getting a good price, we’re just not getting it,” George Barisich, a Baton Rouge shrimper said.

According to some of these fishermen, they compete with imports by dropping their prices, making it difficult to provide for their families.

Several lawmakers came out to the capitol to show their support.

“The one thing that we want more than anything, and I think everybody here wants is for Louisiana to prosper. We can’t do that if imports are taking advantage of Louisiana,” said Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.

