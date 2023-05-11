Louisiana Shrimpers take their concerns to the State Capitol

The Louisiana Shrimpers Association held a rally at the State Capitol for shrimpers early Thursday morning.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Shrimpers Association held a rally at the State Capitol for shrimpers early Thursday morning.

More than one hundred people showed up to get lawmakers’ attention, blaming imports for overcrowding the seafood industry and pushing shrimpers out of business.

“The sad part about it is that the price is not the difference. The imports are getting a good price, the stores are getting a good price, we’re just not getting it,” George Barisich, a Baton Rouge shrimper said.

According to some of these fishermen, they compete with imports by dropping their prices, making it difficult to provide for their families.

Several lawmakers came out to the capitol to show their support.

“The one thing that we want more than anything, and I think everybody here wants is for Louisiana to prosper. We can’t do that if imports are taking advantage of Louisiana,” said Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Thomas Rougeou
Local photographer from Boyce arrested for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Roosevelt London
Suspect wanted for deadly shooting on Sycamore Street in Alexandria
LSP is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bunkie
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bunkie
Lake water ripples
Body of Marksville man found in Red River oxbow
WARNING: Graphic Video
GRAPHIC: Body & dashcam footage of officer-involved shooting death of Joseph Taylor released by State Police

Latest News

Louisiana senators co-sponsor 'Back the Blue' Act
Boyce Tornado May 11, 2023
Possible tornado touched down in Boyce area
Deputy Rosetta D. Jackson
APSO honors Deputy Rosetta D. Jackson
Boyce Tornado May 11, 2023
Possible tornado touched down in Boyce area
Viewer submitted image of a possible tornado in Bentley, Louisiana, on May 11, 2023.
Severe storms pass through Grant, LaSalle Parishes