Menard holds off Notre Dame 4-2 to advance to Division III Title

The Menard Eagles had to fight off a lightning delay and a fierce comeback from Notre Dame to...
The Menard Eagles had to fight off a lightning delay and a fierce comeback from Notre Dame to advance to Friday’s Division III Championship game.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Menard Eagles had to overcome a lightning delay and a fierce comeback from Notre Dame to advance to Friday’s Division III Championship game.

Playing in their first state tournament game since 2007, the Eagles added two insurance runs in the top of the 7th inning to extend the lead 4-0. Notre Dame would threaten with two runs in the bottom half of the last inning before the Eagles’ pitching staff shut the door to secure the win.

The seven-seeded Eagles await the winner of #1 St. Charles/ #4 Dunham being played later Thursday evening.

The Division III Title Game will be played Friday, May 12 at 5 p.m. in Sulphur at McMurry Park.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Thomas Rougeou
Local photographer from Boyce arrested for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Roosevelt London
Suspect wanted for deadly shooting on Sycamore Street in Alexandria
LSP is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bunkie
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bunkie
Lake water ripples
Body of Marksville man found in Red River oxbow
WARNING: Graphic Video
GRAPHIC: Body & dashcam footage of officer-involved shooting death of Joseph Taylor released by State Police

Latest News

LCU, LSUA miss out on NAIA Regionals, 2023 season comes to an end
Former New Orleans Saints and Hall of fame player Rickey Jackson watches teams play during the...
Saints Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson becomes college graduate at age 65
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
Former LSU guard Alexis Morris waived by Sun
Grace Christian falls one game short of state championship game after falling to Family...
Early deficit hurts Grace Christian in semifinal loss