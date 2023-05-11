Menard holds off Notre Dame 4-2 to advance to Division III Title

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Menard Eagles had to overcome a lightning delay and a fierce comeback from Notre Dame to advance to Friday’s Division III Championship game.

Playing in their first state tournament game since 2007, the Eagles added two insurance runs in the top of the 7th inning to extend the lead 4-0. Notre Dame would threaten with two runs in the bottom half of the last inning before the Eagles’ pitching staff shut the door to secure the win.

The seven-seeded Eagles await the winner of #1 St. Charles/ #4 Dunham being played later Thursday evening.

The Division III Title Game will be played Friday, May 12 at 5 p.m. in Sulphur at McMurry Park.

