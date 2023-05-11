NPSO investigating another shooting near Campti

CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the third shooting within Natchitoches Parish in less than 24 hours. Two people were shot while traveling on Hwy 480 east of Campti on Wednesday evening (May 10).

Around 7:45 p.m., NPSO and Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Hwy 480 between International Paper-Red River Mill and Campti.

A motorist saw the crashed vehicle and stopped to check on the people inside. He saw that two of the three people were suffering from gunshot wounds. The motorist contacted 911 and drove the gunshot victims to get medical treatment.

The victims were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

NPSO detectives learned that a 19-year-old adult and two juveniles, both 17, all from Natchitoches, were traveling from Coushatta to Natchitoches, when an unknown suspect or suspects opened fire on them, striking the car several times and hitting two of the occupants.

NPSO said the suspect or suspects fled the area shortly after the shooting. This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Also on May 10, there was a shooting on Burl Pickett Road in Campti, leaving a 30-year-old man suffering from life-threatening wounds.

There was another shooting May 9 in the 200 block of Franklin Lane where an 18-year-old male suffered from non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting.

If you have any information that may assist detectives in this investigation, contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 357-7830 or Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388. You may be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization and not a law enforcement agency.

