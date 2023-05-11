Severe storms pass through Grant, LaSalle Parishes

(KALB) - Your local station was tracking some severe weather on May 11, with multiple tornado warnings issued, specifically for Grant and LaSalle Parishes.

A video sent to us by a viewer from Bentley showed rotation in the sky, starting to look like a funnel cloud.

In the video, it did not appear to touch the ground, but we are awaiting confirmation from the National Weather Service on whether any of the tornado warnings led to confirmed tornadoes for Central Louisiana.

We spoke with Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain about any injuries as well as possible damage from the storms.

“We have not received any reports of structures being damaged. We have some trees that are down in the Prospect community. Between Pollock and Georgetown, there is a lot of debris in the road, and in the Selma community, it’s the same thing. Luckily, the good Lord was with us again today, and nobody was hurt,” he said.

The storm then made its way into LaSalle Parish. A tree was uprooted, and some powerlines were downed at a home we visited in Jena.

Uprooted trees in Lasalle Parish, the storms also damaged roofs and downed power lines. Posted by Bennett Roland Jr. TV on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Power crews were out making repairs to the lines that were downed. While there was some damage, no injuries have been reported in LaSalle Parish.

