Severe storms pass through Grant, LaSalle Parishes

A look at Grant and LaSalle Parishes, where tornado warnings sprang up on May 11, 2023.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Your local station was tracking some severe weather on May 11, with multiple tornado warnings issued, specifically for Grant and LaSalle Parishes.

A video sent to us by a viewer from Bentley showed rotation in the sky, starting to look like a funnel cloud.

In the video, it did not appear to touch the ground, but we are awaiting confirmation from the National Weather Service on whether any of the tornado warnings led to confirmed tornadoes for Central Louisiana.

We spoke with Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain about any injuries as well as possible damage from the storms.

“We have not received any reports of structures being damaged. We have some trees that are down in the Prospect community. Between Pollock and Georgetown, there is a lot of debris in the road, and in the Selma community, it’s the same thing. Luckily, the good Lord was with us again today, and nobody was hurt,” he said.

The storm then made its way into LaSalle Parish. A tree was uprooted, and some powerlines were downed at a home we visited in Jena.

Uprooted trees in Lasalle Parish, the storms also damaged roofs and downed power lines.

Posted by Bennett Roland Jr. TV on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Power crews were out making repairs to the lines that were downed. While there was some damage, no injuries have been reported in LaSalle Parish.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Thomas Rougeou
Local photographer from Boyce arrested for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Roosevelt London
Suspect wanted for deadly shooting on Sycamore Street in Alexandria
LSP is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bunkie
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bunkie
Lake water ripples
Body of Marksville man found in Red River oxbow
WARNING: Graphic Video
GRAPHIC: Body & dashcam footage of officer-involved shooting death of Joseph Taylor released by State Police

Latest News

Severe storms pass through Grant, LaSalle Parishes
Effort to set state minimum wage revived
Effort to set Louisiana minimum wage revived
Louisiana senators co-sponsor ‘Back the Blue Act’