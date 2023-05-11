Shooting being investigated on Burl Pickett Road in Campti

(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Burl Pickett Road in Campti, leaving a Natchitoches man fighting for his life.

On May 10 around 4:25 p.m., NPSO got word of a man suffering from gunshot wounds being transported to a medical clinic in Campti. Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from life-threatening wounds. He was then airlifted to a regional trauma center.

NPSO learned that a driver was traveling on Burl Pickett Road in Campti when they discovered the victim lying on the side of the road with the gunshot wounds. The driver then aided the victim into their vehicle and transported the victim to the clinic.

NPSO investigated the crime scene at Burl Pickett Road, where multiple bullet casings were recovered.

As it currently stands, no suspects have been determined.

If you have any information that may assist NPSO in this investigation, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830 or Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 238-2388. You may be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization and not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
Body of Marksville man found in Red River oxbow
John Thomas Rougeou
Local photographer from Boyce arrested for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Roosevelt London
Suspect wanted for deadly shooting on Sycamore Street in Alexandria
Jacob Michot
Woodworth man sentenced to 25 years for multiple sex crimes
LSP is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bunkie
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bunkie

Latest News

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office has responded to PETA complaints of cattle starvation and...
Sheriff responds to PETA claims of malnourished cattle in Leesville
The new program provides vets the opportunity to recover from their addiction.
The Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center in Pineville offering residential rehabilitation
The Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center in Pineville offering residential rehabilitation
Dr. Alayna Brown graduated on May 2, and will return to Cenla to provide eye care to residents...
Softball injury inspires Cenla woman to become an optometrist