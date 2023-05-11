Shooting being investigated on Burl Pickett Road in Campti

CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Burl Pickett Road in Campti, leaving a Natchitoches man fighting for his life.

On May 10 around 4:25 p.m., NPSO got word of a man suffering from gunshot wounds being transported to a medical clinic in Campti. Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from life-threatening wounds. He was then airlifted to a regional trauma center.

NPSO learned that a driver was traveling on Burl Pickett Road in Campti when they discovered the victim lying on the side of the road with the gunshot wounds. The driver then aided the victim into their vehicle and transported the victim to the clinic.

NPSO investigated the crime scene at Burl Pickett Road, where multiple bullet casings were recovered.

As it currently stands, no suspects have been determined.

If you have any information that may assist NPSO in this investigation, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830 or Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 238-2388. You may be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization and not a law enforcement agency.

