15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA

Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.(Covington Latin School)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Northern Kentucky student will be graduating high school at 15 years old.

Anthony Brown is moving on from Covington Latin School with plans to attend UC San Diego to study biology.

While his time in high school was shorter than most, he was heavily involved in organizations while maintaining a 4.48 GPA.

During his sophomore and junior years, Anthony served as the student body president and was a member of the National Honor Society.

The 15-year-old also traveled to London and Ireland to study abroad, worked as a summer camp coach for the Cincinnati Reds and has taken piano lessons for 10 years.

Additionally, Anthony received several athletic awards for his school, participating in sports such as varsity baseball, cross country, soccer and swimming.

Anthony will be graduating with 41 other students in his class, 14 of whom are 16 years old.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for alleged battery at Walmart on Coliseum Boulevard in Alexandria
Boyce Tornado May 11, 2023
Possible tornado touched down in Boyce area
KALB Severe Weather Updates
SEVERE WEATHER INFO
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride

Latest News

Houston homicide suspect arrested in Alexandria for possessing machine gun
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Grant Parish during Thursday’s storms
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell in murders of 2 children, romantic rival
Pitkin Tigers secure 1st state championship since 2019
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins