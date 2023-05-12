All lanes reopened after deadly vehicle fire on I-10 East on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WHISKEY BAY, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a vehicle fire that shut I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge early Friday, May 12.
Louisiana State Police confirmed someone died as a result of the fire but the victim’s name has not been released. Troopers said all lanes were reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the highway closed just after midnight.
