Effort to save Pineville Dairy Barn gains new traction

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Dairy Barn that sits on Central State Hospital grounds in Pineville turns 100 this year, and the decade long effort to save the barn has recently gained some new traction.

The historic landmark was built in 1923 by a former patient at the hospital, who was later hired as a carpenter for the grounds. As you can imagine, the years have taken a toll on the building, prompting the formation of a committee back in 2014 that hopes to save the Dairy Barn.

The group raised money and was able to secure some money from the state, this money went to repair the north wall and most recently repair the roof.

Now, three quarters of the exterior renovation is complete. Pineville councilman Nathan Martin also sits on the committee and shared that the group has high hopes for this legislative session, as it could determine the future of the barn.

“Senator Luneau, Representative Harris, Representative Johnson and Representative Larvadain have been wonderful to work with and very supportive,” said Martin. “I know they are working very hard to try and come up with those final funds. If they are able to secure that, then the entire exterior renovations will be completed this summer.”

The Dairy Barn has seen its share of setbacks, from hurricanes to COVID-19 and now the high cost of materials. Martin even remembers having quite the time finding the right color shingles for the roof.

“So if you bought red shingles here and red shingles, there they would not match each other,” explained Martin. “For two years we could not find red shingles anywhere, but finally they started making red shingles again.”

There is also much more at stake. For many years, the state hospital was a beacon of hope for many in the state suffering from various mental health disorders.

Martin shared that the barn was instrumental in vocational training for the patients, adding that it symbolizes the result of successful treatment.

“It stands there as a monument to mental healthcare,” said Martin. “I think that it needs to continue to shine a light of hope to so many people that there is help and there is hope.”

