Four Cenla schools chasing a state championship Friday

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Friday, May 11, will be the last chance for Central Louisiana schools to bring home a state championship for the 2022-2023 school year.

In total, four local teams will be competing down in Sulphur for the title, including Anacoco, Avoyelles Charter, Menard and Pitkin.

ANACOCO:

The Anacoco Indians have gotten over the hump of the semifinal round to advance to another state championship. Coming into this season, the Indians had their season end in the semifinal round the last two years. This season, Anacoco upset #1 Choudrant in the semifinals, which came as sweet revenge for this senior class. The Indians lost on a walk-off last year to Choudrant. Anacoco now faces a familiar opponent in the Division V Non-Select State Championship in Pitkin. The two schools are not only district rivals but in-parish rivals in Vernon Parish. The Indians have won both matchups against the Tigers this year.

PITKIN:

The Pitkin Tigers are hungry for their first state championship win since 2019. The Tigers had their work cut out for them in their semifinal matchup with Weston needing a walk-off hit in the bottom of the 7th inning to advance to the title game. That’s been the story of the season for Pitkin, timely hitting and crucial pitching in needed moments to get to this point. While Pitkin has not found the win column against Anacoco this season, it is hard to beat a team three times. The two schools will meet at 11 a.m. on Friday.

AVOYELLES CHARTER:

The 2022-2023 Avoyelles Charter baseball team has been a group of record-breakers. The Vikings head into their first state championship game on an 18-game winning streak. Avoyelles Charter knocked off the defending two-time state champ Claiborne Christian 10-1 in the semifinal round. This team is also the first group from any Avoyelles Parish school to reach the state championship in baseball since the mid-1980s. This historic run comes on the heels of the school’s basketball team winning their first state championship after finishing the season with the best record in the state at 35-1. The Vikings (24-3) have one of the best records in baseball this season and hope to cap off their season the same way the basketball team did. Avoyelles Charter will face Family Community at 11 a.m.

MENARD:

Menard’s run through the postseason has relied heavily on one area, defense. In five playoff games this year, the Eagles have three shutouts and held Notre Dame scoreless through six innings in their 4-2 semifinal win. The Eagles, led by their lone senior Andrew Prejean, are back in the state title game for the first time since 2007. A win would catapult the Eagles into next season, led by a large current junior class to large expectations to return back to Sulphur. Menard is set to face St. Charles at 5 p.m. in the Division III State Title.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.