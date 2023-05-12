Houston homicide suspect arrested in Alexandria for possessing machine gun

Jeremyah Smith
Jeremyah Smith(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department assisted the Houston Police Department in serving an arrest warrant for a homicide suspect in Alexandria on March 24.

Jeremyah Smith, 19, of Houston, was found to be in possession of an automatic firearm during the arrest. Smith was then taken back to Houston. He later bonded out on the homicide charge in Texas.

Smith then returned to Alexandria and APD arrested him on May 12 for handling/possession of a machine gun, obstruction of justice and resisting an officer. Bond was set at $300,500.

APD said this is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for alleged battery at Walmart on Coliseum Boulevard in Alexandria
Boyce Tornado May 11, 2023
Possible tornado touched down in Boyce area
KALB Severe Weather Updates
SEVERE WEATHER INFO
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Roosevelt London
Suspect wanted for deadly shooting on Sycamore Street in Alexandria

Latest News

Police buffer bill clears full House
Police buffer bill clears full Louisiana House
Suspect wanted for alleged battery at Walmart on Coliseum Boulevard in Alexandria
Louisiana senators co-sponsor 'Back the Blue' Act