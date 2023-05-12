Houston homicide suspect arrested in Alexandria for possessing machine gun

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department assisted the Houston Police Department in serving an arrest warrant for a homicide suspect in Alexandria on March 24.

Jeremyah Smith, 19, of Houston, was found to be in possession of an automatic firearm during the arrest. Smith was then taken back to Houston. He later bonded out on the homicide charge in Texas.

Smith then returned to Alexandria and APD arrested him on May 12 for handling/possession of a machine gun, obstruction of justice and resisting an officer. Bond was set at $300,500.

APD said this is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

