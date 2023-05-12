Mason Bordelon looks to cement legacy at Avoyelles Charter with team’s first title

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - Out of the four Central Louisiana schools playing for a baseball state championship on Friday, May 11, Avoyelles Charter is the team with the best record.

The Vikings are 24-3 on the season riding an 18-game winning streak, but all of this success did not come by accident. Avoyelles Charter is led by their senior at the plate and out of the bullpen, Mason Bordelon.

The senior infielder put on a show in the Vikings’ first semifinal game in school history, going 4-4 at the plate in a 10-1 win over the reigning state champs, Claiborne Christian.

“The ball just looked like a beach ball that day,” said Bordelon. “I was just crushing it. I knew if I didn’t do it that I would have teammates behind me to pick up the slack.”

While his teammates had his back, they had the full confidence in Bordelon to start the rallies at the plate.

“Every time he comes to the plate, we can rely on him to start the team off or keep it going,” said Bennett Coco, the Vikings’ senior catcher. “He gets a base his majority of the time.”

Many players and coaches have said there is something magical about Sulphur. Not only did Bordelon have a magical day at the plate, but in three innings on the mound, he punched out five batters without allowing a hit.

“He does a great job of coming in,” said Vikings’ head coach Stu Regard. “He’s very composed on the mound and does a real good job of holding on his own and the moment is not too big for him when he comes in any situation for us.”

Bordelon committed to further his career at LSU-Eunice before the season started. Following his clutch performance in the semifinals, he even got some recognition from his future coach.

Avoyelles Charter’s title game against #2 Family Community will be the final game of Bordelon’s high school career, and his teammates are ready to see him shine on the diamond and maybe even start the game on the mound.

“I have a lot of confidence in him,” said Coco. “I hope he starts. He has got to be our best pitcher, and when he is on the mound, he just dominates.”

For his impressive showing that helped lead his team to the state championship game for the first time, Mason Bordelon is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

