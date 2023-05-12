NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Grant Parish during Thursday’s storms

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed that a tornado was in Grant Parish on Thursday, May 11, during the severe weather event.

NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado track just east of Colfax.

We will provide more updates on the severe weather event as they become available.

