NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Grant Parish during Thursday’s storms
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed that a tornado was in Grant Parish on Thursday, May 11, during the severe weather event.
NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado track just east of Colfax.
We will provide more updates on the severe weather event as they become available.
