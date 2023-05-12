Pitkin Tigers secure 1st state championship since 2019

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - We were guaranteed a local state champion in the Division 5 Non-Select title game between two Vernon Parish schools, Pitkin and Anacoco.

It was a fight, with the Tigers scoring first with four unanswered runs. The Indians then scored four themselves.

Ultimately, Pitkin scored four more times to take the game 8-4.

It is their first championship since 2019.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.