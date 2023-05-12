Pitkin Tigers secure 1st state championship since 2019

Highlights: Pitkin vs Anacoco
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - We were guaranteed a local state champion in the Division 5 Non-Select title game between two Vernon Parish schools, Pitkin and Anacoco.

It was a fight, with the Tigers scoring first with four unanswered runs. The Indians then scored four themselves.

Ultimately, Pitkin scored four more times to take the game 8-4.

It is their first championship since 2019.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for alleged battery at Walmart on Coliseum Boulevard in Alexandria
Boyce Tornado May 11, 2023
Possible tornado touched down in Boyce area
KALB Severe Weather Updates
SEVERE WEATHER INFO
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride

Latest News

Highlights: Pitkin vs Anacoco
Avoyelles Charter wins 1st state championship in team history
Four Cenla schools chasing a state championship Friday
Vernon Parish State Title Preview: Pitkin vs Anacoco