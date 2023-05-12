Pitkin Tigers secure 1st state championship since 2019
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - We were guaranteed a local state champion in the Division 5 Non-Select title game between two Vernon Parish schools, Pitkin and Anacoco.
It was a fight, with the Tigers scoring first with four unanswered runs. The Indians then scored four themselves.
Ultimately, Pitkin scored four more times to take the game 8-4.
It is their first championship since 2019.
