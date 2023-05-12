Rapides Parish School Board celebrates employees for “Teacher Appreciation Week”

(Rapides Parish School Board)
By Brendan Walls
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSB) - The Rapides Parish School System joins students, parents and educators across America in celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week from May 8 – 12, 2023. Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated the first full week of May and is reserved to give teachers extra credit for the work that they do to impact students across America.

The week-long celebration for teachers comes just in time for the Rapides Parish School District as the school board voted to increase employees’ salaries by at least 4% during the May 2, 2023, board meeting.

“Our teachers provide high-quality instruction and support that our students need every day, but it takes more than just the teachers to provide an exciting and fun learning environment,” said Superintendent of Rapides Parish Schools Jeff Powell. “With the board-approved salary increases, and the work done this week to celebrate all of our staff, we believe that we are showing the world that Rapides Parish is truly better together.”

For Teacher Appreciation Week, the Rapides Parish School Board and Shane McDaniel of Mac’s Fresh Market partnered together to donate tumblers to every employee within the school system, which has more than 3,200 employees:

(Rapides Parish School Board)
(Rapides Parish School Board)
(Rapides Parish School Board)

During the week, Supt. Powell, Shane McDaniel, RPSB members and other administration members, visited almost 50 schools and sites within Rapides Parish to personally thank the employees for the work that they do.

“We did this just to say thank you,” said Mac’s Fresh Market Owner Shane McDaniel. “My wife is a teacher and every day, I hear and see the impact that she’s making on the children that she teaches. What’s amazing to see, visiting all of these schools, is the spirit that every employee has to reach the lives of children. It doesn’t matter if you’re a custodian, a food service worker, a bus driver, a principal or a coach, everyone has the ability to care for and empower a child every day.

The Rapides Parish School Board encourages everyone to showcase love and support to a teacher that they know or who has made an ever-lasting impact on the life of a child.

